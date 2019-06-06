Man found dead in field overdosed on cocaine, fentanyl

An Indianapolis man found dead in a field on the city’s southeast side in April died of a drug overdose, investigators said Thursday.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Oakwood Drive just after 9:30 a.m. on April 13 to reports of an unresponsive man laying in a field. Investigators said a person was walking through the field when they found the man and called police.

Paramedics pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Sukari A. Hogan from Indianapolis. On Thursday, the coroner’s office said a final autopsy report found Hogan died of Cocaine, Fentanyl and Ethanol Toxicity, and his death was ruled accidental.