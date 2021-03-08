Man found dead in apartment where fire broke out

An apartment at 3444 E. State Blvd. is shown Monday, March 8, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was found dead in a 55-and-up complex apartment Monday morning.

Police and medics were called around 8:30 a.m. to 3444 E. State Blvd. inside the Senior Town Apartments complex after a maintenance worker spotted a man down on the floor inside a unit there.

Authorities arrived and found the man was dead. There were signs in the apartment that a there had been a fire, WANE 15 was told.

Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department are both investigating. No other information was available.

