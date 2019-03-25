Man found dead in alley identified

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in an alley near the 1400 block of Huestis Avenue Sunday evening.

Following an autopsy, the man was identified as Ronald L. Strother, 35, of Fort Wayne. On May 28, the Allen County Coroner’s Office notified the media that Strother died from fentanyl toxicity.

Neighbors who wanted to stay anonymous told WANE 15 they saw a suspicious pickup truck at the end of their street with a man crouched in the back and another man driving.

They said they saw the truck drive toward the back of their neighbor’s property using a long driveway or alley after circling the area a few times.

A few minutes later, they saw the man who had been in the back of the truck run and get into the passenger seat. Then neighbors said they saw the truck drive away.

Concerned about what might have been going on, one of the neighbors walked over to where the truck had been and found a man dead near the back of their neighbor’s wooded property.

They called police soon after that.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. Sunday and began their investigation. Homicide detectives, the Allen County coroner, and crime scene investigators also responded to collect evidence and talk to potential witnesses.

Neighbors said several houses on the street had security cameras that might have caught what happened, but WANE 15 did not get access to that footage.