GAS CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was found dead in his vehicle at a Gas City McDonald’s on Saturday morning.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Steven M. Smelser, 73, of Upland. Smelser was found in his 2006 Hummer parked at the fast food restaurant located at 1040 East Main St.

Police said a McDonald’s employee reported a man sitting in his vehicle would not respond to the worker knocking on his window. Police arrived at 8:39 a.m. and were able to break a window of the SUV to reach the man.

Medics pronounced Smelser dead at 8:49 a.m.

The coroner said foul play is not suspected. They added Smelser had extensive cardiac history and he was wearing a left ventricular assist device, which was not operating when the coroner examined it.

The coroner said the device will be examined by the hospital to determine if the unit’s batteries ran out of power, or if the unit was turned off by Smelser.