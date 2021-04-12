Man found dead after mobile home fire is extinguished

ETNA GREEN, Ind. (WANE) – The body of a man was found inside a mobile home after firefighters extinguished a late Sunday evening fire.

At approximately 11:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire in Etna Green.

Crews report that neighbors saw the fire and attempted to make contact with anyone potentially inside the home. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and perform an interior search, they report finding the body of Arthur J. Peterson, 42, of Etna Green.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana State Fire Marshal.