Man fatally struck by boat while tubing on Lake Wawasee

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A central Indiana man was killed in a boating accident on Lake Wawasee Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., emergency responders were called to the area of Johnson Bay on Lake Wawasee on a report that a person was struck by a boat.

According to an Indiana Conservation report, Nathaniel Mroz, 20, of Fortville was tubing on the lake with two others, and they were tossed off. As the boat maneuvered to retrieve them, Mroz was struck by the boat, the report said.

The boaters pulled Mroz onto the boat, unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The report said Mroz was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the accident. Those involved were cooperating with investigators, the report said.

The incident remains under investigation.