Man falls from bridge into St. Marys River, taken away by police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man dropped from the Ewing Street Bridge into the St. Marys River midday Friday.

Just before noon Friday, police were call on a report of a domestic situation that involved a man. While officers were at that scene, the man ran off, police said.

The man was found sitting on the Ewing Street Bridge. The man eventually climbed over the rail and began hanging to the side, but he eventually began to slip, police said.

At that point, officers along the bank of the river encouraged the man to drop into the water below. The man fell and was recovered on the north bank of the river.

He was taken away by Fort Wayne Police for an evaluation. He was not identified and it’s not clear what charges he may face, if any.

Ewing Street headed south and Wells Street headed north were both closed to traffic during the situation. All lanes were back open by 12:30 p.m.