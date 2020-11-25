Man facing non-life threatening injuries following crash involving semi

DAFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash involving a semi Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US 24 at the intersection of Independence Road in Defiance County. Responding deputies report that a van, driven by Teddy Ramey, of Sherwood, Ohio, was traveling northbound on Independence Road when it failed yield the right of way and was hit by a semi traveling eastbound on US 24, driven by Vander Daho, of Buchanan, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on US 24. The semi crossed the median on US 24 and hit a fence.

Ramey was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

US 24 was reduced to one lane for eastbound traffic for approximately two hours and one lane for westbound traffic for approximately one and a half hours to allow for the crash investigation and the recovery of the vehicles, the press release said.

The crash currently is under investigation.