Man exchanges gunfire with armed robber, suffers life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with an armed robber Friday afternoon.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called just before 5:30 p.m. to SMS Property Management on St. Joseph Boulevard, just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

According to FWPD spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena, the incident began as an armed robbery. Investigators say a man walked into the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. That’s when an armed citizen inside the building also pulled out a gun and confronted the robber. According to Rosales-Scatena, they exchanged gunfire and the citizen was injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery.

Police believe the suspect fled either on a bike or on foot and could also be injured. Additional information on the suspect has not been released at this time.

Police ask that if anyone encounters a man with injuries to contact 911. The subject is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who may have seen the suspect or has any information to contact Crime Stoppers 426-STOP (7867).