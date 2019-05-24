Man ejected when SUV goes airborne, rolls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A Wolcottville man was badly hurt when his SUV left a LaGrange County roadway and rolled several times, ejecting him.

The crash happened Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of South 00 East/West and East 200 South, just south of LaGrange.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff's Department report, 20-year-old Mason Chamblee of Wolcottville was headed north on C.R. 00 East/West in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the SUV veered off the right side of the roadway.

Chamblee said when he hit the SUV's brakes, it pulled to the right.

The SUV drove through a driveway and struck a fence then a tree. The Trailblazer severed the tree at the base, then went airborne and rolled several times, police said.

It struck another fence and a tree before it eventually came to rest in a structure on a property off South OO East/West, according to the report.

Chamblee was ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries to hit head, neck, chest and side, the report said.