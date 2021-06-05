Fort Wayne home damaged after car crashes into living room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man drove into an elderly woman’s house early Saturday morning on Gardenia Lane by the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

Police officers responded to a call of a crash into a house shortly before seven in the morning. When WANE 15 arrived at the scene of the accident, the car was no longer in the house. An officer said that possibly the car’s brakes went out.



The son of the homeowner was also on the scene. He also said that the driver lives down the block and that he left to go home to use the restroom after the accident. His mother was the only one in the house at the time of the incident and is shaken but unharmed.

A home inspector told the homeowner’s son that his mother’s house was now condemned and that she could no longer stay there.

This crash is believed to still be under investigation.