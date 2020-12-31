Man donates $5,000 to City Utilities’ relief fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inspired by a story of a Florida man who donated money to a utility to help residents with their water bill during the pandemic, a Fort Wayne resident made a similar generous offer.

Fort Wayne resident Bryan Statz recently donated $5,000 to City Utilities. The money will go into the City Utilities Relief Fund and will be used to help some of the customers in need.

“I’ve been fortunate during the pandemic. But I know that’s not the case for all our neighbors and friends in the Community. When I heard about the donation to help with water bills, I thought this was an amazing way to help those in need and take some of the pressure off during the pandemic,” Statz said. ” Many of our friends and neighbors are in need this year. I encourage anyone in a position to help, to donate to any number of non-profits in the community.”

Each year the not for profit, City Utilities contributes to the fund. the press release said. This year the Utility is grateful to have received additional private donations to aid those in need.

City Utilities partners with the Wayne Township Trustee and the Salvation Army to determine the relief fund’s distribution.