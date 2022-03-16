FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man died and another man was hurt when the vehicles they were driving collided at the intersection of U. S. 27 and Hessen Cassel Road north of I-469 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. and investigators with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department determined that a Honda pickup was headed north on U.S. 27 when it collided with a Buick that was headed west on Hessen Cassel.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene the driver of the Buick had to be extricated from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 65-year-old Kevin M. Rowan of Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Rowan died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s department news release did not indicate which driver had the right of way, as there is a traffic signal at that intersection. The news release also indicated the crash remains under investigation.