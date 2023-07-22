PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Auglaize Township Saturday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced.

The crash happened on CR 179, south of SR 637 just after 7:00 p.m.

Police said the driver — identified as 25-year-old Eathon Michael Miller — was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson when he ran off the left side of CR 179 northbound and overturned.

Miller was not wearing a helmet, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigation into the crash remains under investigation.