Man dies in Auburn mobile home fire

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A man died in a fire in an Auburn mobile home Monday afternoon.

According to KPC News, WANE 15’s partner in news, a fire was reported just after 4 p.m. in a mobile home in the West Edge Mobile Home Park in Auburn.

Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said a man and woman were in the home at the time of the fire, and the woman was able to escape, but the man was not, KPC reported.

Video shared with WANE 15 shows smoke rising from the mobile home.

Auburn dispatchers said more information would be released later.