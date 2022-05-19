FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a small SUV that collided with a cement truck Tuesday in southeast Allen County has died from his injuries.

Randolph Kearby, 68, of Columbia City was driving a Ford Escape just before 4 p.m. on Flatrock Road when he tried to cross U.S. 27. He apparently failed to see the oncoming truck and the two vehicles collided according to Indiana State Police. Kearby and the cement truck driver were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reported on Thursday that Kearby later passed away. His death was ruled an accident.