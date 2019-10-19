Man dies after Whitley County crash involving semi

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Churubusco man has died after a crash involving a semi on U.S. 33 in Whitley County on Saturday morning.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was called to U.S. 33 just east of 550 East around 8:25 a.m. Saturday on reports of an accident between a semi and a passenger vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle pulled into U.S. 33 directly in front of the oncoming semi after being stopped at a stop sign.

The semi struck the passenger car causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway with the semi traveling partially into a pond.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 77-year-old Arthur M. Smead of Churubusco.

The semi driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by both the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office.