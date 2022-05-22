FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead after a single motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash and injured driver. Officers on scene confirmed the crash involved one single motorcycle with heavy damage.

The male driver of the motorcycle was treated by medics and transported to a hospital in life threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Jefferson Boulevard and lost control, hitting a guardrail just west of Catalpa Street.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone that witnessed this crash to contact Police.