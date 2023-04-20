FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday on the city’s southeast side.

Benjamin Ashley Wires Sargent, 59, died at the hospital some time after the crash, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Sargent was found Wednesday morning around 1:40 a.m. laying on the side of the road near the intersection of Hessen Cassel Road and Rudisill Boulevard. His motorcycle was found in the middle of Hessen Cassel Road.

Police determined Sargent had been traveling north when he lost control of the bike, hit several trash cans and crashed.

The coroner determined his cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.