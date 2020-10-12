Driver killed in head-on crash with semi ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WANE) — A man died in a crash early Monday morning just east of Fort Wayne International Airport.

Police and medics were called around 5:25 a.m. to the intersection of Bluffton and Winters roads on a report of a crash.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a Ford Taurus was heading north on Bluffton Road when for unknown reasons he crossed the center line into the path of a southbound semi. The two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Taurus was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Tuesday as 32-year-old William E. Copeland III of Bluffton. An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and his death was ruled accidental.

The semi was hauling 30,000 pounds of axles. The semi driver was not hurt, but was checked out a hospital.

Bluffton Road was temporarily shut down in both directions from Ferguson Road to Pleasant Center Road while police investigated and crews clean-up.