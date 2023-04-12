FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was shot Tuesday in the parking lot of a Fort Wayne apartment complex has died, the Allen County Coroner said Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Tyreece Corion Vachon from Fort Wayne.

Vachon had been hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the shooting early Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Point West Drive.

The coroner determined Vachon died due to multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

A woman was also shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday in life-threatening condition. No update has been provided on the woman.

Fort Wayne Police at the scene spoke with witnesses and a person of interest in the shooting. That person was cooperating with the investigation, police said.