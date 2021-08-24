Man dead, wife hurt when home explodes in NW Ohio

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A man was killed and his wife was hurt when a Williams County home exploded Monday.

The explosion happened at a property along County Road Q-50, 15 miles east of Angola near the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area.

A home on County Road Q-50 in Williams County, Ohio, exploded early Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

A WTOL report said the Northwest Twp. Fire Department responded to the scene sometime before 6 p.m.

A family member told WANE 15 his uncle died in the explosion, and his aunt was hurt. Her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, WTOL reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion. No other information has been released.