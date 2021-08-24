Man dead, wife hurt when home explodes in NW Ohio

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A man was killed and his wife was hurt when a Williams County home exploded Monday.
The explosion happened at a property along County Road Q-50, 15 miles east of Angola near the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area.
A WTOL report said the Northwest Twp. Fire Department responded to the scene sometime before 6 p.m.
A family member told WANE 15 his uncle died in the explosion, and his aunt was hurt. Her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, WTOL reported.
Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion. No other information has been released.