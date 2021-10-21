Man dead, toddler injured after minivan crashes into semi in Wabash Co.

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead and a toddler is in the hospital Thursday after a minivan failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a semi.

Just after 10:15 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 124 and America Road.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that Jason Sturgill, 28, of Wabash was driving a 2002 Chrysler minivan southbound on America Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of SR.. 124. The van failed to stop at the stop sign, pulled onto S.R. 124 and hit a grain trailer being pulled by a westbound 2018 Freightliner semi. The Freightliner was driven by Douglas Nicodemus, 45, of Columbia City.

Sturgill was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP reports. A two-year-old in Sturgill’s van was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP said Nicodemus was taken to an area hospital. He has been treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation. ISP said neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.