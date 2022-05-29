FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side left one man dead Saturday night.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard around 11:48 p.m., following reports of shots fired. They arrived and found shell castings right by the intersection of Webster Street and West Rudisill Boulevard.

While investigating, police were told a man arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds and was in fighting for his life. He was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the man was shot at the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard scene, and taken to the hospital by associates. Investigators are working to find out what happened to lead to the shooting.

Crime Scene Technicians and Detectives are on scene searching for evidence. Currently, there are no suspects.

This incident is being investigated. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.