Man dead following shooting on the northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead following a shooting on Fort Wayne’s northwest side Friday evening.

At approximately 10:52 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Reed Road and Vance Avenue in reference to gunshots being fired in the area. Dispatch reports receiving numerous calls from residents reporting the gunshots. While officers were responding to the area, dispatch received a call saying there was a shooting victim in the 4600 block of Willard Drive.

Responding officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He was suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the press release said.

Officers report finding evidence at the intersection of Reed Road and Vance Avenue that indicates the shooting occurred there. It appears the man drove to the area of Willard Drive before succumbing to his injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased identity along with the cause and manner of death, the press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

