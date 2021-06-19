Man dead following crash on Paulding Rd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person has died following a two vehicle car crash on Paulding Road.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the scene in the 2400 block of Paulding Road at 5:26 p.m. Their early investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling east on Paulding at a “very high rate of speed” as another car was turning onto the road from a side access roadway. The two vehicles collided.

The driver of the vehicle turning onto Paulding, an adult male, was ejected from his vehicle in the impact. Citizens in the area stopped to help the man while they waited for emergency services. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Statements from those who witnessed the crash have led police to believe that driver also had a passenger in their vehicle, who fled the scene immediately following the crash.

Police also looked for security footage from cameras that may have caught the crash on video. The crash is still under investigation.