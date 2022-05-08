MERCER, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County Police are investigating after finding a man dead in his crashed car Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call early Sunday morning about a traffic crash on County Road 219A. When they arrived, they found 57-year-old Louis Badgett Jr. of Celina, Ohio in his 2002 Chevrolet, which had crashed into a ditch on the right side of the road.

Badgett was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t release a cause of death.

Crashed car of Louis Badgett Jr.

The police investigation revealed that Badgett drove off of the right side of the roadway, down into the ditch, and out into the field. The car rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top.

Police say it appeared the crash likely occurred several hours before anyone reported it. Due to the location of the crash, the car’s resting place, and the darkness, it would have been hard for anyone to see the car in the field overnight.

This marks the fourth fatal traffic crash in Mercer County this year.