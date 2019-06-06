Man critically hurt in motorcycle crash on Maplecrest

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man in critical condition.

According to officers at the scene, a man and woman were riding a motorcycle north on Maplecrest Road, just north of I-469, when they hit a median and crashed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews responded and medics took both people to a hospital. The man suffered critical injuries. The woman was in fair condition, according to emergency dispatchers.

According to police, the woman appeared to be wearing a helmet, but it’s not clear if the man was.

Deputies said it wasn’t immediately clear who was driving or what caused the crash, but no other vehicles were at the scene.

The Allen County F.A.C.T. team responded to investigate the crash and hopefully determine more details about what happened.

The northbound lane of Maplecrest Road was closed just north of I-469 while police investigated. It has since reopened.