Man critically hurt in DeKalb County Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition, after a crash west of Waterloo Tuesday night.

According to DeKalb County deputies, Jason D. Walden, 32 of Auburn, was traveling south on County Road 27 around 8 p.m. when he failed to yield to a semi heading east on U.S. 6.

The semi hit the passenger side of Walden’s 2007 Ford Escape, causing heavy damage.

Walden was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital and is in critical condition with head trauma. The driver of the semi was treated at the scene for complaint of pain to his head and left side.