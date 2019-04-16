Man critical after shooting on Fort Wayne's east-side Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting in the 3000 block of Pittsburg Street on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's east side Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called just before 4:00 p.m. to the 3000 block of Pittsburg Street, just east of Memorial Park, on report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. According to dispatchers, the victim was first listed in serious condition, but was taken to the hospital and downgraded to critical.

Investigators say witnesses observed two men walk up to a home and knock at the front door before firing several shots into the house and fleeing on foot. Police do not have a description of the two men.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.