Man crashes into tree after driving into field before crossing back over roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 24-year-old Fort Wayne man is in the hospital after driving off a road in DeKalb County, into a field, driving across the same road and crashing into a tree Thursday.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 6300 block of S.R. 8 on reports of a crash.

Responding deputies report that a Chevrolet K3500, driven by Cameron Norman, 24, of Fort Wayne, was traveling westbound when the truck drove off the north side of the road and through a field. The truck then drove back onto the roadway and ran off the south side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Norman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and had to be extracted from the truck, according to deputies. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for chest pain. His condition is unknown.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, the department said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS, Butler Fire Department, Spencerville Fire Department, Concord Fire Department and Butler Police Department.