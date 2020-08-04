Man convicted in 2015 Hartford City murders asks for new trial

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man sentenced for murdering two people back in 2015 is seeking a new jury trial.

Charles Whittington, 64, of Portland was convicted of two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Shane Paul Williamson and his 14-year-old daughter, Katelin, at a Hartford City apartment building where the victims lived.

A Blackford Circuit Court jury convicted Whittington of two counts of murder and two counts of gun enhancements, and he received a sentence of 170 years in prison for the crimes.

The Indiana Court of Appeals in February 2017 upheld Whittington’s convictions and sentence. At the time, the court called Whittington “among the worst of the worse.”

Last week, Whittington filed a petition for post-conviction relief in Blackford Circuit Court. In the petition, he argued that he “was denied his due process right to a fair trial.”

On Friday, a judge appointed Muncie attorney Brandon Murphy to represent Whittington. On Monday, though, that appointment was withdrawn.

In court documents, the Blackford County Prosecuting Attorney disagreed that Whittington was denied a fair trial and asked the State of Indiana to deny Whittington’s petition.

Whittington is currently incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. His projected release date is August 2137, when Whittington would be 181 years old.