FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police say a Good Samaritan came to the aid of one of its troopers who was trying to make an arrest Thursday evening following a car chase where speeds reached over 100 mph.

At around 10:45 p.m., the trooper was on patrol at the intersection of State Road 930 and Adams Center Road in New Haven when he saw a car speed through a red light.

Andria Kamal Adam Mekki

The trooper tried to pull the car over which led to a chase that lasted for about three miles before the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch near on Adams Center Road near Wayne Trace.

The driver, identified as Andria Kamal Adam Mekki, 24, of Fort Wayne, ran off through a farm field to a the back of a home. When the trooper caught up, Mekki is believed to have pulled a handgun which he dropped while falling to the ground.

When the trooper tried taking Mekki into custody, a fight ensued and backup officers had not yet arrived.

That’s when a passerby, only identified by state police as a Hoagland man, stopped to help. That help allowed the trooper to take Mekki into custody.

The trooper hurt his hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Mekki had a cut to the head and was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

After being released, Mekki was booked on the following charges: