Man charged with shooting man in car, critically hurting him

Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting along Adams Street on March 25, 2019.

Timothy L. Coats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne man has been charged with opening fire on a man as he sat in his car, critically injuring him.

Timothy L. Coats, 25, faces charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, as well as a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Police believe Coats, behind the wheel of an SUV, shot a man with a .45 caliber handgun as he sat in a red Chevrolet Cobalt that was parked in the 3000 block of Adams Street just after 8 p.m. 8:07 p.m. March 25.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the yard of a home and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He suffered injuries to his heart, liver and femoral artery, the affidavit said.

Police said a 911 caller heard shots and saw a grey or dark-colored SUV driving away, northbound on Adams Street.

Police interviewed the victim at the hospital 10 days after the shooting, after he regained consciousness. He said he'd gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and he went to hit in his car outside.

He said an SUV pulled up alongside and the driver pulled a mask off his face and pointed a gun at him and began shooting, the affidavit said. The victim said he jumped out of the passenger side window as he was being shot, the affidavit said.

The victim identified Coats as the shooter, according to the affidavit.