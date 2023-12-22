FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rick Zolman joined the Downtown Improvement District, now called Downtown Fort Wayne (DTFW), in January 2017. Seven years and 160 events later, he’s now stepping down to take on a new challenge.

Zolman’s favorite event is Fright Night, but the Night of Lights Santa Lighting is a close second. Hear why in the video below.

Perhaps it’s fitting that Zolman’s last event was the Santa Lighting this year with a record-breaking attendance of 50,000 people.

The year before Zolman became the events and programming manager for DTFW, the group put on 23 events with around 48,000 people coming. Zolman helped grow that to hosting 35 events with 105,000 attendees and an economic impact of $4 million in 2022.

He said one key to running great events is paying attention to little details.

“We were able to focus on the little things,” he said. “Like if it’s 90 degrees outside and you have a band performing and you bring them cold water a few times they love that and a lot of other event managers aren’t doing that so it stands out. Those little things add up especially when it comes to the bands coming in to perform.”

The biggest challenge of the job was weather and wind specifically. The pandemic was also a big challenge during his tenure.

“I didn’t think I was that creative and then COVID hit and I got COVID creative real fast,” Zolman said. “We did six to eight weeks of Lunch on Your Couch and we had bands perform on Facebook Live and then we were able to do six weeks of Lunch on the Square when no one was doing events and we had no cases and no exposure. That’s a big accomplishment.”

When your job is to bring people downtown and have fun, that’s pretty cool. – Rick Zolman, Former Events and Programming Manager for DTFW

He’s most proud of delivering events that weren’t only fun, but also safe.

“It’s one thing to draw people to downtown but to draw them to a safe environment, I worked and our organization worked really hard at that,” Zolman said.

Zolman said he’ll miss the people and friends he’s made and talking to the media. WANE 15 archives found around 200 stories with Zolman over the last seven years.

“We joke that I’m the media darling so we’ll pass that mantle off,” he said. “I’ve had people stop me on my way to lunch and say, ‘Hey. You were on TV. Can you tell me where this is?’ Those are fun because you’re reaching the community and it’s not related to the event but someone who’s seen you and trusts you to give a good answer.”

Rick Zolman in interviews with WANE 15.

Zolman is now the lead attendant at the Headwaters Ice Rink, which is in its first year being run by the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. He’ll be in that role until the end of February. Then he’s not sure what his next life event will be, but he said he’s ready to plan it.