PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man was arrested Tuesday after a standoff in the Village of Grover Hill.

Initial charges against 41-year-old Jeremy D. Hatcher include two counts of felonious assault, Level 2 felonies, and two counts of aggravated menacing, first degree misdemeanors.

Just before 6 p.m., deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report of two people being threatened by a man with an assault rifle in the 200 block of Main Street, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Hatcher, and a standoff ensued that lasted more than three hours. Hatcher first told negotiators he was armed and would not surrender, police said. A SWAT team with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio then came to assist.

After three hours, police said they used chemical agents, and Hatcher responded by firing nearly 30 shots toward police, according to the release.

No one was hit by the bullets, but a house across the road was hit multiple times, the release said.

Eventually, Hatcher said he would put down his weapon and come outside. He was taken into custody and held in the Paulding County Jail on bond.

The investigation is ongoing.