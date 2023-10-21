FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest was made Saturday in connection to the body found near Bloomingdale Park early Friday morning.

Sedrick Williams, 31, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Saturday on the charge of murder in connection to the victim who was found at 920 Sherman Boulevard at Bloomingdale Park.

Williams is currently being held at the Allen County Jail.

The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time. FWPD is asking anyone who may have information on the investigation to contact detectives at 260-427-1201 or use the P3 Tips app.