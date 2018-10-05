Man arrested for making false 911 reports of fires at Taco Bell

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Marcus Mitchell (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Police have arrested a man for making false 911 reports.

Fort Wayne Police said 41-year-old Marcus Mitchell, Jr. has been calling or texting 911 multiple times over the past several days falsely reporting that the downtown Taco Bell is on fire. Police said he has also been falsely reporting that there were shots fired in the area of the restaurant.

Police arrested Mitchell Wednesday evening just after 10 p.m. at an abandoned house in the 600 block of Walnut Street. They were able to find him by pinging his cell phone.

When officer arrived, they spotted Mitchell laying in a sleeping bag on the floor. Officers then had dispatch call the number that was calling in fake emergencies. Officers could then see Mitchell on his phone.

At that point, Mitchell got up from the sleeping bag and appeared to be naked. Officers attempted to get him to come outside while he put on his clothes.

Police said as they were trying to convince Mitchell to come out, he continued to text 911 false reports of shots fired at the downtown Taco Bell. Mitchell eventually came out of the house and gave his phone to police.

Dispatch once again called the number making false reports and it was confirmed to be Mitchell's phone.

He was arrested and charged with 7 counts of misuse of 911.

