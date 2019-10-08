Man arrested for battery of police officer after fleeing on moped

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were arrested following a battery of a Marion police officer Tuesday afternoon.

Ar approximately 4:30 p.m., Marion Police Officer Cody Weigle was traveling on 9th Street nearing the intersection of D Street when he saw a moped with a driver and passenger fail to stop at the stop sign ahead of him.

The moped fled from D Street to a nearby road, then the driver and passenger got off the moped and ran in opposite directions. Weigle chased the driver, Nickolas Blackburn, 41, until he caught up, and then the two became engaged in a physical altercation. Blackburn tackled Weigle, causing him to fall on his back. Weigle was able to get control of the situation and place Blackburn in handcuffs. Blackburn then identified himself as his jacket was found to contain three syringes.

The female passenger of the moped emerged from the bushes into a nearby alley. Weigle reported that the woman looked directly at the officers and then took off in the opposite direction on foot. Captain Richards and Weigle ran after her as she ignored all commands to stop. They caught up to her soon after and placed her in handcuffs. She was taken into custody with no further incident.

Nickolas Blackburn was arrested for Battery on a Public Safety Official, a Level 6 Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, a Level 5 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony, and Resisting Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor.

Jessica Lowe, 36, the female passenger, was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement.