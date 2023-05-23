FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is facing several preliminary charges after Fort Wayne Police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint south of downtown.

According to a release from FWPD, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and Taylor Street just after midnight Tuesday after a woman told dispatchers she’d been robbed at gunpoint. Responding officers obtained the suspect’s description and apprehended the man minutes later in the 2000 block of Broadway.

Soon after, police say, the victim positively identified the man as the person who robbed her. She told police she was “afraid for her life” during the robbery.

The suspect has been identified as Curtis Branch III, according to police. Branch is facing preliminary charges of robbery, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a convicted felon, and intimidation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.