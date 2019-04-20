Man arrested for 2018 murder in Walgreens parking lot

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FWPD investigate after finding a man inside a car in the Walgreens parking lot had been fatally shot.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police made an arrest in connection to the 2018 murder of a 19-year old.

According to police, 23-year-old Ammar Haroun around 5:15 p.m.on Friday for the murder of Carlos Hamilton.

Hamilton was found shot to death in a Walgreens pharmacy parking lot on North Coliseum Blvd. around 12:13 a.m. on July 21, 2018. Police were called after being told there was an unconscious person inside of a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found Hamilton in the driver's seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Haroun was taken into custody and was booked into the Allen County Jail on a murder charge.