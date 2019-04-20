Local News

Man arrested for 2018 killing in Walgreens parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police made an arrest in connection to the 2018 killing of a 19-year old.

According to police, 23-year-old Ammar Haroun around 5:15 p.m.on Friday for the death of Carlos Hamilton. 

Hamilton was found shot to death in a Walgreens pharmacy parking lot on North Coliseum Blvd. around 12:13 a.m. on July 21, 2018. Police were called after being told there was an unconscious person inside of a vehicle. 

When they arrived, they found Hamilton in the driver's seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics. 

Haroun was taken into custody and was booked into the Allen County Jail on a murder charge.

 

