Man and woman dead after vehicle hits multiple objects and rolls

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man and woman are dead after their vehicle left the roadway, hit a telephone junction box, utility pole, rolled and hit a tree.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., Grant County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash into a tree with unknown injuries in the area 3600 East C.R. 950 South.

Responding officers report finding a single vehicle sitting off the roadway in a yard, and the vehicle appeared to have hit a utility pole and a tree.

The vehicle was occupied by a man and woman. Officers attempted to give medical aid, but both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead.

The initial crash investigation reports that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on C.R. 950 South and at some point became sideways, left the roadway and hit a telephone junction box and a utility pole. In addition, it at some point rolled several times. While it was rolling, the vehicle also struck a tree before coming to a rest.

The vehicle traveled approximately 270 feet from the point of the first impact to its final resting point, officers report. The crash is still under investigation and the reason for the crash is undetermined at this point.

The names of the vehicle’s occupants are being withheld at this time for positive identification and then notification of the family.