Man airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following weekend shooting

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was airlifted to the hospital Sunday after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following an altercation at a home.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a home in the Barbee Lakes area on reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the press release said.

Responding crews report that the incident occurred following an altercation at the home.

This incident remains under investigation.