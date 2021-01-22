Man airlifted to hospital following early morning crash Thursday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, a man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital following an early morning crash.

Officers were dispatched to County Farm Road just north of County Road 550 South at approximately 5:26 a.m. on reports of a crash. Responding officers discovered that Douglas C. Spangle, 28, of Warsaw was driving southbound on County Farm Road when, for reasons yet to be determined, the SUV he was driving left the west side of the roadway, struck the ditch and rolled several times. Officers report that Spangle was ejected from the vehicle and sustained head and facial injuries.

Spangle was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition has yet to be released.

This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.