FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of slashing the tires of vehicles parked outside of O’Sullivan’s Irish-Italian Pub this past summer has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Jeremy L. Harlow, 37, faced a total of 16 misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief connected to the tire slashings, which occurred outside the bar – located on the corner of Main and Runnion streets – during the late hours of July 3.

An O’Sullivan’s patron’s slashed tire the morning of July 4.

Harlow ultimately pleaded guilty to the two counts of criminal mischief late last month as part of a deal with prosecutors, who will drop the other charges and recommend he be given a 360-day suspended jail sentence.

A judge will either accept or reject the deal during Harlow’s sentencing hearing Jan. 5.

Harlow tried to enter the bar just before midnight on July 3, according to court documents. The doorman, however, denied him entry to the bar after scanning Harlow’s ID into O’Sullivan’s security system, court documents said.

Surveillance video inside O’Sullivan’s then recorded Harlow yelling obscenities at the doorman while exiting the bar, court documents said. More surveillance video outside the bar showed him throwing an electric bicycle parked outside the bar into the street.

Yet more surveillance video outside the bar then records Harlow smoking a cigarette while walking amongst the vehicles in various parking lots, slashing the tires, court documents said.

While 16 people reported tires slashed to Fort Wayne police, witnesses told WANE 15 in the immediate aftermath that as many as 20 or more vehicles may have had tires slashed that night.

Per the plea deal Harlow made with prosecutors, he will also be ordered to pay more than $3,600 in restitution to various people who reported the slashings.