Man, 80, dies days after 2-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An 80-year-old Fort Wayne man has died after a crash last week on the city’s north side.

Police and medics were called around 7:40 a.m. Jan. 6 to the intersection of Dupont Road and Pine Mills Road, near the entrance to the Pine Valley neighborhood and Woodland Plaza, on a report of a crash. Two vehicles crashed there.

William A. Voirol was taken to a local hospital. He died there just after midnight Sunday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Voirol died of blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and his death was ruled accidental.