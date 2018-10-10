Man, 73, charged in grandson's shooting death dies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mugshot of William Miller II, 73 (Photo Courtesy: Paulding County Sheriff's Department)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) - A 73-year-old man who was jailed in May for fatally shooting his grandson has died.

Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers said Wednesday that William R. Miller II died in a Toledo hospital on Tuesday. Landers said Miller died of natural causes.

It was May 10 when police were called to Miller's Oakwood, Ohio, home. Responders arrived and found 19-year-old Evan A. Holcombe dead inside the home, shot in the chest.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Miller admitted to an investigating deputy that he shot Holcombe in the chest after he fired a warning shot into the ceiling.

On a 911 call, Miller told a dispatcher, "I told him to get the hell out of my house and he didn't leave."

Miller's granddaughter said she heard Miller and the grandson arguing, then heard two shots ring out, according to the affidavit.

Miller and Holcombe lived together at the home.

Miller was taken into custody and was facing one count of Aggravated Murder.

According to Landers, Miller had been transferred to a psychiatric hospital after he was booked in jail in May. He remained there until Sept. 15, when he was transferred to another hospital for health issues, the sheriff said.

“William suffered from several medial issues and perished last evening,” Landers said.