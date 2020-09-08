Man, 50, shot multiple times in Marion

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man was reportedly shot multiple times behind a Marion home Saturday afternoon.

Marion Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. to the 900 block of South Branson Street on reports that a man had been shot multiple times. Officers arrived to find 50-year-old Philander Ownsby down on the ground, saying he was shot, according to a report from Marion Police.

Officers administered medical care to Ownsby’s left leg, hip and hand, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The report said officers searched the area behind a home in the 1000 block of South Branson Street for evidence. They ultimately obtained a search warrant and collected evidence believed to be part of the shooting, the report said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Suspect information was not available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss