Man, 50, shot multiple times in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man was reportedly shot multiple times behind a Marion home Saturday afternoon.

Marion Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. to the 900 block of South Branson Street on reports that a man had been shot multiple times. Officers arrived to find 50-year-old Philander Ownsby down on the ground, saying he was shot, according to a report from Marion Police.

Officers administered medical care to Ownsby’s left leg, hip and hand, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The report said officers searched the area behind a home in the 1000 block of South Branson Street for evidence. They ultimately obtained a search warrant and collected evidence believed to be part of the shooting, the report said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Suspect information was not available.