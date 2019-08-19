Man, 19, drowns in DeKalb Co. pond

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A 19-year-old drowned in a private pond in DeKalb County Sunday evening.

Police and medics were called around 7:30 p.m. to a property in the 6700 block of County Road 29 in Auburn.

According to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources report, Daniel Burris, 19, of Auburn was swimming in his family’s pond when, for an unknown reason, he went under the surface. Family members were able to pull him to shore and performed CPR until medics arrived.

Medics continued CPR but Burris was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County coroner.